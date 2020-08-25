'Take back Kangana's Padma Shri' trends on Twitter as netizens accuse the actress of being 'casteist'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who's known for not mincing her words, have been making headlines ever since she made her debut on social media.

The 'Panga' actress recently got into the war of words with writer Dilip Mandal, over the issues of caste-based reservation and caste identity. Commenting below the article written by Mandal on Isabel Wilkerson’s book ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents', the actress wrote that the cast system has been rejected by modern Indians and only the constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations.

"Cast system has been rejected by modern Indians, in small towns every one knows it’s not acceptable anymore by law and order its nothing more than a sadistic pleasure for few, only our constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations, Let Go Of It, Lets Talk About It (sic)," wrote Kangana.