Maharashtra News: Palghar Police Induct New Mobile Forensic Van To Boost Crime Detection And Investigation

SP Yatish Deshmukh inaugurates Palghar Police's Mobile Forensic Van to strengthen investigations

Palghar, Maharashtra: Criminals in Palghar district are expected to face tougher times with the induction of a new Mobile Forensic Van into the Palghar District Police Force. This advanced vehicle is set to significantly accelerate crime detection and investigation processes.

Van Inaugurated by SP Yatish Deshmukh

The Maharashtra government has approved the deployment of a total of 259 such mobile forensic vans across the state, and Palghar district is among the beneficiaries of this initiative. The Mobile Forensic Van was officially inaugurated by Palghar District Superintendent of Police, Yatish Deshmukh.

Equipped with State-of-the-Art Tools

The newly acquired forensic van is equipped with state-of-the-art forensic tools, scientific investigation kits, and other specialized equipment. This advanced setup will enable police personnel to efficiently collect and preserve physical, chemical, biological, and digital evidence directly from crime scenes.

This capability is expected to make the investigation process faster, more scientific, and ultimately more effective. The van was provided to the Palghar Police by the Judicial Scientific Laboratory in Kalina.

Timely and Accurate Investigations

Deshmukh emphasized that the van will help in completing crime investigations in a timely manner, thereby expediting the process of bringing culprits to justice. He stated that conducting preliminary investigations and securely preserving evidence at the crime scene will provide invaluable support for crime detection and the prosecution of offenders.

Step Toward Modern Policing

"This will enhance the capabilities of the police in Palghar district and facilitate more effective crime resolution," said Deshmukh. Additional Superintendent of Police Vinayak Narale, along with other police officers and personnel, were present at the inauguration. The introduction of this mobile forensic unit marks a significant step forward in modernizing law enforcement and combating crime in the district.