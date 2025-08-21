 Maharashtra News: Palghar Police Induct New Mobile Forensic Van To Boost Crime Detection And Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: Palghar Police Induct New Mobile Forensic Van To Boost Crime Detection And Investigation

Maharashtra News: Palghar Police Induct New Mobile Forensic Van To Boost Crime Detection And Investigation

Criminals in Palghar district are expected to face tougher times with the induction of a new Mobile Forensic Van into the Palghar District Police Force. This advanced vehicle is set to significantly accelerate crime detection and investigation processes.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
SP Yatish Deshmukh inaugurates Palghar Police’s Mobile Forensic Van to strengthen investigations | X - @Palghar_Police

Palghar, Maharashtra: Criminals in Palghar district are expected to face tougher times with the induction of a new Mobile Forensic Van into the Palghar District Police Force. This advanced vehicle is set to significantly accelerate crime detection and investigation processes.

Van Inaugurated by SP Yatish Deshmukh

The Maharashtra government has approved the deployment of a total of 259 such mobile forensic vans across the state, and Palghar district is among the beneficiaries of this initiative. The Mobile Forensic Van was officially inaugurated by Palghar District Superintendent of Police, Yatish Deshmukh.

Equipped with State-of-the-Art Tools

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda

The newly acquired forensic van is equipped with state-of-the-art forensic tools, scientific investigation kits, and other specialized equipment. This advanced setup will enable police personnel to efficiently collect and preserve physical, chemical, biological, and digital evidence directly from crime scenes.

This capability is expected to make the investigation process faster, more scientific, and ultimately more effective. The van was provided to the Palghar Police by the Judicial Scientific Laboratory in Kalina.

Timely and Accurate Investigations

Deshmukh emphasized that the van will help in completing crime investigations in a timely manner, thereby expediting the process of bringing culprits to justice. He stated that conducting preliminary investigations and securely preserving evidence at the crime scene will provide invaluable support for crime detection and the prosecution of offenders.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Palghar News: MBVV Police Commissionerate Suspend Waliv Sub-Inspector Over Misconduct In Vasai Land...
article-image

Step Toward Modern Policing

"This will enhance the capabilities of the police in Palghar district and facilitate more effective crime resolution," said Deshmukh. Additional Superintendent of Police Vinayak Narale, along with other police officers and personnel, were present at the inauguration. The introduction of this mobile forensic unit marks a significant step forward in modernizing law enforcement and combating crime in the district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex...

Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex...

Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast,...

Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast,...

Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant...

Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora...

Navi Mumbai News: Major Mishap Averted As Smoke Detected From Diesel Tanker On CBD Belapur Flyover

Navi Mumbai News: Major Mishap Averted As Smoke Detected From Diesel Tanker On CBD Belapur Flyover