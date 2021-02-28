Pooja Chavan suicide case: Sanjay Rathod quits as Shiv Sena tries to blunt BJP attack

On the eve of the State’s budget session, Maharashtra’s forest minister Sanjay Rathod, who faces allegations in the death by suicide of the young TikTok star Pooja Chavan, tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. The resignation was immediately accepted by Thackeray, who will hold Rathod’s portfolio and along with the minister of state, will reply to questions and debates in the state legislature.

“I have submitted my resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Rathod told reporters. “Until the probe is complete, I have stepped down. The BJP has played ugly politics, defaming me and my Banjara community. I have been in public life for three decades but have never seen the opposition stooping to such a low. I have tendered my resignation as the opposition threatened to disrupt the legislature proceedings, otherwise,” said Rathod.

“I want a fair inquiry to be conducted and the truth to come out,” he said.