Ample evidence against minister Sanjay Rathod in Pooja Chavan case but nothing happening, says Devendra Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday hit out at the Maharashtra government over Minister Sanjay Rathod's alleged involvement in the murder of a woman, saying that the government was more invested in celebrity tweets.

"There is ample evidence against Sanjay Rathod but nothing is happening. If media reports had not come out then nothing would have happened. Are we heading towards a banana republic? The police are under pressure. First, there has to be an investigation on the police itself," Fadnavis said.

He added, "They (Maharashtra government) are more interested in investigating Lata didi and Sachin Tendulkar tweets but their mouth is shut when it comes to their minister." This comes weeks after the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh gave orders to the Intelligence Department to probe the row over tweets by celebrities, including Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar on the farmers' issue.