Pohradevi: Sant Sewalal Trust chief, 18 others test COVID-19 positive, days after massive gathering by Sena minister Sanjay Rathod

19 people including the head of Sant Sewalal Trust, Kabirdas Maharaj from Pohradevi temple in Washim district of Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19.
This comes 2 days after the massive show of strength at the Pohradevi temple by Sena Minister Sanjay Rathod, who is under attack from the opposition in connection with the mysterious death of a Tik Tok star Pooja Chavan.
Kabirdas Maharaj was present during the visit by the minister.
More than 10000 people were present when Minister after 10 days appeared before the people and the media in the temple premises.
Kabirdas Maharaj had undergone a COVID-19 test on February 21. The Washim district administration is now on alert as there is a possibility of the spread of the virus from those who had gathered at the temple.
Rathod, who in the presence of a large number of his supporters, visited a temple in Washim district, claimed ‘dirty politics’ was being played after the woman's 'unfortunate’ death on Tuesday. The minister further appealed not to put him in the wrong box and reiterated that truth will come out after the ongoing probe.
Followed by the visit by Rathod, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had taken a serious note of the gathering at the Poharadevi temple and directed the district and police administration to immediately take action against the concerned for flouting COVID-19 norms.