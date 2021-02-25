Pohradevi: Sant Sewalal Trust chief, 18 others test COVID-19 positive, days after massive gathering by Sena minister Sanjay Rathod

19 people including the head of Sant Sewalal Trust, Kabirdas Maharaj from Pohradevi temple in Washim district of Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes 2 days after the massive show of strength at the Pohradevi temple by Sena Minister Sanjay Rathod, who is under attack from the opposition in connection with the mysterious death of a Tik Tok star Pooja Chavan.

Kabirdas Maharaj was present during the visit by the minister.

More than 10000 people were present when Minister after 10 days appeared before the people and the media in the temple premises.