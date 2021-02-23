‘Urge people not to defame me': Maha minister Sanjay Rathod on Tik Tok star Pooja Chavan death case

Maharashtra Forest Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod on Tuesday requested people not to defame him in connection with Tik Tok star Pooja Chavan death case.

While addressing media during his visit to Pohardevi temple in Maharashtra’s Washim district, Sanjay Rathod said: "I urge people not to defame me in connection with Tik Tok star Pooja Chavan death. Police are investigating the matter, and will reveal everything." Rathod hinted that he will not resign, but rather he will be again active in public life and perform his ministerial duties.

Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod, who was away from the public eye after his name was linked by the opposition to the death of a woman in Pune, visited a temple in Washim district on Tuesday.