Mumbai: Local Train Derails While Entering CSMT Station, Harbour Line Services Disrupted; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A Panvel-CSMT Local train suffered an unexpected mishap at approximately 11:35 am on Monday as it was entering Platform 2 at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The unfortunate incident occurred when the second coach from the motorman got derailed, causing a disruption in the smooth operation of local train services. The trolley of the derailed coach has been re-railed at 1:15 pm and the track too was cleared by around 2 pm.

Train Services Suspended Temporarily

As a consequence of the derailment, train services on the Harbour Line between CSMT and Vadala have been temporarily suspended. However, commuters traveling on the remaining sections of the Harbour Line can still avail themselves of local train services, as they are operational. It's worth noting that the disruption in Harbour Line services has not affected the main line local services of the Central Railway.

Efforts Underway To Restore Services

Efforts to restore normalcy are currently underway, with restoration work progressing at full swing. Additionally, authorities have made provisions for local train passengers on the Harbour Line, allowing them to travel via the mainline using the same ticket.

This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in maintaining the extensive railway network that serves as a lifeline for millions of commuters in Mumbai.