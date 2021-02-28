'Will look after forest dept': CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sanjay Rathod's resignation over Pooja Chavan suicide case

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray confirmed that he had accepted state Minister of Forest Sanjay Rathod's resignation whose role in the death of a woman in Pune has come under the scanner.
Thackeray said that now the forest department will be looked after by him and the minister of state in the legislature.
He also said that an FIR will only be lodged after proper investigation of the case.
Thackeray slammed the BJP for targetting Rathod for the sake of politics.
Earlier, Rathod submitted his resignation to Thackeray, requesting him not to accept it till an inquiry into the woman's death is complete.
Rathod, a Shiv Sena leader from Yavatmal, has denied that he had anything to do with the mysterious death of Tik Tok star Pooja Chavan.
On February 8, Chavan had allegedly jumped off a building to end her life. Hailing from Parli town in Beed, Pooja had gone to Pune for an English speaking course. She lived in Heaven Park society along with two persons, who are reported to be her brother and one of his friends.
Some audio clips purportedly having bearing on the case had gone viral after her death.
The BJP has alleged that Rathod is connected with the mysterious death of the woman in Pune. However, Rathod has denied all allegations.
As per procedure, an accidental death (AD) case was registered with the Wanawadi police station in Pune. No complaint has so far been registered by Chavan's family.
BJP District Women's Front staged a "Rasta Roko" Andolan at Mumbai's Goregaon on Saturday, demanding a probe in the Pooja Chavan suicide case and the resignation of Sanjay Rathod.
