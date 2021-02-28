'Will look after forest dept': CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sanjay Rathod's resignation over Pooja Chavan suicide case

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray confirmed that he had accepted state Minister of Forest Sanjay Rathod's resignation whose role in the death of a woman in Pune has come under the scanner.

Thackeray said that now the forest department will be looked after by him and the minister of state in the legislature.

He also said that an FIR will only be lodged after proper investigation of the case.

Thackeray slammed the BJP for targetting Rathod for the sake of politics.

Earlier, Rathod submitted his resignation to Thackeray, requesting him not to accept it till an inquiry into the woman's death is complete.