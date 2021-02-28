Pooja Chavan death case: Uddhav Thackeray accepts Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod's resignation

Earlier, Rathod submitted his resignation to Thackeray, requesting him not to accept it till an inquiry into the woman's death is complete.

Rathod, a Shiv Sena leader from Yavatmal, has denied that he had anything to do with the mysterious death of Tik Tok star Pooja Chavan

On February 8, Chavan had allegedly jumped off a building to end her life. Hailing from Parli town in Beed, Pooja had gone to Pune for an English speaking course. She lived in Heaven Park society along with two persons, who are reported to be her brother and one of his friends.