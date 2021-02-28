Pooja Chavan death case: Uddhav Thackeray accepts Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod's resignation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday accepted the resignation of controversial Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod whose role in the death of a woman in Pune has come under the scanner.
Earlier, Rathod submitted his resignation to Thackeray, requesting him not to accept it till an inquiry into the woman's death is complete.
Rathod, a Shiv Sena leader from Yavatmal, has denied that he had anything to do with the mysterious death of Tik Tok star Pooja Chavan
On February 8, Chavan had allegedly jumped off a building to end her life. Hailing from Parli town in Beed, Pooja had gone to Pune for an English speaking course. She lived in Heaven Park society along with two persons, who are reported to be her brother and one of his friends.
Some audio clips purportedly having bearing on the case had gone viral after her death.
The BJP has alleged that Rathod is connected with the mysterious death of the woman in Pune. However, Rathod has denied all allegations.
As per procedure, an accidental death (AD) case was registered with the Wanawadi police station in Pune. No complaint has so far been registered by Chavan's family.
BJP District Women's Front staged a "Rasta Roko" Andolan at Mumbai's Goregaon on Saturday, demanding a probe in the Pooja Chavan suicide case and the resignation of Sanjay Rathod.
