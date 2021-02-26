Tik Tok star Pooja Chavan’s family urges political parties to stop defaming her

Mumbai: Amid raging controversy over the Tik Tok star Pooja Chavan suicide case, her family members on Friday urged political parties and various other organizations to stop defaming the family. Pooja’s father Lahu Chavan warned that if the campaign to discredit his family continues, they will commit suicide.

Pooja’s mother was in tears and in her maiden appearance before the TV channels urged all concerned to stop defaming the family. “My daughter was brave. She is no more. Stop slandering her now. The police will investigate the case,’’ she said.

Pooja’s father said,’’ The family is recovering from Pooja’s death. However, TV channels are coming out with Breaking News every day and trying to show photos featuring Pooja. Everyone knows that my daughter was a political activist. She was working for everyone. She has so many photos but why are photos with only one person flashed? In the absence of any evidence, she has been defamed.’’ He added, “Pooja is no more but by repeatedly showing her photos and the ongoing slanderous campaign who will marry with my second daughter?’’

He said he has only two options either to commit a suicide with family members in front of the court or file a petition in the court of law.

The ultimatum by Pooja’s father comes on a day when the pressure is mounting on the Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod to resign from the cabinet for his alleged connection with Pooja’s suicide case.

The BJP has also demanded that the Pune police should be relieved from the ongoing investigation to Pooja’s death and it should be done under the supervision of a senior officer. The opposition has announced to hold a state wide "chakka jam andolan” on February 27 if immediate action is not taken against Rathod.