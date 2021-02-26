Police are treating Pooja Chavan suicide case as a crime and investigating accordingly: Maharashtra DGP

Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Hemant Kumar Nagrale on Thursday said in a press conference that the police are treating the Pooja Chavan suicide case as a crime and are investigating accordingly.

"Pooja Chavan's death is a case of suicide. We treat such suicides as a crime and the Pune police are investigating in the same manner," said Nagrale.

"The investigation is going in the right direction. I will not comment publicly on the investigation, it would not be appropriate to talk about the investigation," he added.

On February 8, A 22-year-old girl, Pooja Chavan, had allegedly jumped off a building to end her life. Hailing from Parli town in Beed, Pooja had gone to Pune for an English speaking course. She lived in Heaven Park society along with two persons, who are reported to be her brother and one of his friends.