Navi Mumbai: NMMC installs 30 high-mast lights on Sion-Panvel highway

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has completed the installation of new street lights on the Sion-Panvel highway from the Vashi toll plaza to Belapur. The civic body has replaced the sodium vapor lights with LED, saving upto 30 percent energy per month.

The civic body had taken over the maintenance of streetlights and other electric-related works along the stretch from the Public Works Department (PWD) in December 2021. The installation of new streetlights was expected to be completed by mid-2022. However, the work was delayed due to multiple reasons including in the tendering process.

Lights posed risk to motorcyclists

While every nook and corner of Navi Mumbai under NMMC gives a new look due to ongoing work of the Cleanliness Survey, the defunct street lights of the Sion-Panvel highway from Vashi toll plaza to Belapur were not only posed risks to motorists but also gave a bad look of the city. Motorists using the stretch always complain of defunct street lights.

PWD transferred maintenance work to NMMC in December 2021

“Earlier, PWD was maintaining the street lights and other electric-related works along the stretch. In December 2021, the PWD transferred the maintenance works to NMMC and also paid Rs 8 crores for the work,” said a senior official from NMMC’s Electrical department.

Navi Mumbai is a planned city and most parts of the city are well-managed. The street lights across the city are well-illuminated and maintained properly. However, motorists driving from Mumbai to the satellite are welcomed by defunct street lights. They face low visibility that poses risks of accidents. Several motorists use the stretch frequently and found it difficult soon after sunset.

1300 lamps replaced with LED fittings

Now, the civic body has replaced around 1300 lamps with LED fittings. In addition, it also installed 30 high-mast lighting along the stretch. “The LED lights will be automatically dimmed from midnight to 5 am. This will save around 30 percent electricity consumption and save around Rs 9 lakh in electricity bills monthly,” said the official.

Motorcyclists complained local bodies

“Defunct street lights along the Sion-Panvel highway in the Navi Mumbai area were a common problem and motorists often complained to the local body. Despite the fact that the maintenance works were being carried out by PWD and NMMC had to face the public wrath,” said the official.

As per the agreement between PWD and NMMC, all the street lights, transformers, electrical systems and electricity meters on the Sion-Panvel highway from Vashi toll Plaza to Konkan Bhavan in Belapur will be maintained by NMMC.