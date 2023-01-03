Navi Mumbai: Cops, NMMC ‘neglect’ hoardings that block traffic signals, allege activists

Illegal hoarding put up in Navi Mumbai which blocks signal at a junction | Sourced Photo

The hoardings put up to wish 'New Year' to people has been inconviniencing motorists as these boards block the view of traffic signals. Activist BN Kumar of the Alert Citizens Forum (ACF) has raised the issue caused by illegal banners.

He tweeted the photo tagging NMMC. He asked, “What are the authorities waiting for? A big accident?”

Motorists, who cannot see the signal turning red as the view is blocked by such hoardings, can hurt themselves and others as vehicles can collide, the activist said.

If anyone tries to pull down such hoardings, it could lead to clashes as the advertisements are put up by influential politicians, Kumar warned.

Kumar’s twitter post on a signal-blocking hoarding at Kopri junction at Vashi on Palm Beach Road received more than 1200 views which demonstrates the genuine concern of people over such hoardings, the activist said.

He tweeted, “Sadly, this is how our politicians want to wish us a Happy New Year by installing traffic hazards. Wake up, Stand up and Speak up Navi Mumbai. And pl act @Navimumpolice before someone pulls it down. @NMMCCommr. Why do you permit such hoardings? Isn't ward officer aware of hazards?”

Every top officer calls for accountability during the customary Vigilance Week events but the reality is this is lacking, said Parsik Hill-based activist Vishnu Joshi. The confusion caused by such hoardings can lead to road rage, he pointed out and wondered: do we need to teach the officials about such simple things?

One can see teams of traffic police close to the signals, waiting only for violations and not simply bothered about the hoarding hazards, Joshi said.