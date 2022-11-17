Panvel: PMC cracks down on illegal hoardings in city

PMC officials bringing down illegal hoardings | FPJ

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has continued action against unauthorised hoardings, banners, and posters across the city. The civic A ward removed 12 such hoardings in Kharghar on Tuesday.

The municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has warned that the civic administration will take strict action against those who advertise without prior permission.

Under the supervision of Jitendra Madhvi, the ward officer of A ward took action against 12 unauthorized hoardings on Ghot Road in Kharghar. The A ward office team demolished 12 hoardings erected without the permission of the Municipal Corporation at Ghot in Kharghar. The hoardings were cast with the help of cutters and hydra.

“It is mandatory to take the prior permission of the Municipal Corporation before erecting any hoarding,” said Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde. He indicated that strict action will be taken against hoardings that are erected illegally without prior approval of the Municipal Corporation.

Last week, the D ward acted against illegal hoardings in the city and registered police complaints against three persons.