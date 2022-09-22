Navi Mumbai: AAP opposes NMMC's move to cut 22 trees for road widening

Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has opposed Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's decision to cut down 22 trees for widening of Koparkhairane-Ghansoli Road. The outfit said that cutting down of trees will lead to turning the city into a concrete jungle. The party suggested efforts should in fact be made to make it greener.

Ramesh Autade, Ghansoli Node President of AAP Navi Mumbai said, “It is a modest hope of every citizen who have spent their hard-earned money to buy a house in Navi Mumbai and to have a greener surrounding. The slaughter of 22 trees is certainly not justified, an alternative arrangement for road widening can certainly be made."

NMMC's Garden Department has sought objections and suggestions on the proposal to axe 22 trees for the widening of Koparkhairane-Ghansoli Road. The objections and suggestions can be submitted within seven days of the publication of a notice.

AAP Navi Mumbai President Shyambhau Kadam has submitted a request before NMMC Commissioner, Abhijit Bhangar to cancel the proposal. Earlier too, team AAP-Navi Mumbai had expressed their opposition in writing against the large-scale felling of trees on Palm Beach Road and in the MIDC area.