Watch Video: Leopard climbing up and down a coconut tree in Nashik, netizens stunned

A video of a leopard climbing up and down a coconut tree in Nashik has gone viral. The video has left netizens absolutely stunned. The video got over 97,800 views till now.
The video was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswaan.
He captioned the video as: “Look at the agility of these cats. Somewhere from MH via WhatsApp. That is why leopards are omnipresent in India.”
Watch the viral video:
In a subsequent tweet, he said, “Leopards are agile and can adapt to all kind of places. From rocky & dry hills of Rajasthan to high forest of the northeast. From cities like Bombay & Gurgaon to unmanned lands of the Himalayas. Their food range is also wide. Strong and agile. In my opinion most adaptive of the cats."
“They are very much present in tea gardens and sugarcane farms. Tea gardens are one of their favourite spot. Easy food. Shade. Habitat. And can raise cubs very easily. Magnificent creatures. Pictures are mine,” he added.
Read the reactions of the Twitter users:
BBC Marathi too, reported the video clip.
Many users commented that the location of the video was Sangvi village, Taluka Sinnar, Nashik district, Maharashtra.
People also, praised the athleticism of the animal.