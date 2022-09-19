e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch Video: Leopard climbing up and down a coconut tree in Nashik, netizens stunned

Watch Video: Leopard climbing up and down a coconut tree in Nashik, netizens stunned

A video of a leopard climbing up and down a coconut tree in Nashik has gone viral. The video got over 97,800 views till now, in a day's time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Leopard on a coconut tree in Nashik district. |

A video of a leopard climbing up and down a coconut tree in Nashik has gone viral. The video has left netizens absolutely stunned. The video got over 97,800 views till now.

The video was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswaan.

He captioned the video as: “Look at the agility of these cats. Somewhere from MH via WhatsApp. That is why leopards are omnipresent in India.”

Watch the viral video:

In a subsequent tweet, he said, “Leopards are agile and can adapt to all kind of places. From rocky & dry hills of Rajasthan to high forest of the northeast. From cities like Bombay & Gurgaon to unmanned lands of the Himalayas. Their food range is also wide. Strong and agile. In my opinion most adaptive of the cats."

“They are very much present in tea gardens and sugarcane farms. Tea gardens are one of their favourite spot. Easy food. Shade. Habitat. And can raise cubs very easily. Magnificent creatures. Pictures are mine,” he added.

Read the reactions of the Twitter users:

BBC Marathi too, reported the video clip.

Many users commented that the location of the video was Sangvi village, Taluka Sinnar, Nashik district, Maharashtra.

People also, praised the athleticism of the animal.

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: Leopard climbing up and down a coconut tree in Nashik, netizens stunned

Watch Video: Leopard climbing up and down a coconut tree in Nashik, netizens stunned

On Camera: Neta brings cow for protest outside Rajasthan Assembly; Watch what happens next

On Camera: Neta brings cow for protest outside Rajasthan Assembly; Watch what happens next

Love for iPhone: Businessman flies to Dubai to buy iPhone 14, hours before its launch in India

Love for iPhone: Businessman flies to Dubai to buy iPhone 14, hours before its launch in India

After 'Khela Hobe' days, TMC MP Mahua Moitra plays football again

After 'Khela Hobe' days, TMC MP Mahua Moitra plays football again

Bengal Guv-Sunil Chhetri incident: When Aussie players pushed Sharad Pawar off the stage after...

Bengal Guv-Sunil Chhetri incident: When Aussie players pushed Sharad Pawar off the stage after...