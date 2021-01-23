Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: In first 22 days of 2021, NMMC reported 1,375 cases

While the vaccination of COVID warriors and frontline health workers have already started, the number of active cases dipped further under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). As on January 23, the active cases in the just 1.53% of the total cases reported so far in the city.
As per the data available with the Health Department of NMMC, the doubling rate of COVID 19 cases in the city as of November 30 was 263 days which has crossed 624.
Despite the number of active cases, as well as positive cases per day, dropped, the civic body is conducting more than 3,000 tests per day.
At present, the number of active cases is 806 which is just 1.53% of the total positive cases reported in the city.
The number of COVID 19 tests crossed the 4.76 lakhs mark under the NMMC with around 52477 people found positive of which 50591 or 96.40% recovered and returned home. The overall mortality rate in NMMC is 2 %. The mortality rate in the first 22 days of 2021 is just 1.89%.
The civic body claimed that the number of tests for COVID 19 in comparison with other cities of a similar population is quite higher and mortality is quite low.
In the first 22 days of the year, the city saw a total 1375 positive cases with a 3.49% test-positivity rate.
“This is a result of the various measures implemented by the civic administration under 'Mission Begin Again' and the good response it has received from the citizens,” said a senior civic official. He added that is a matter of great relief, however, it is important to take precautions until a vaccine is available.
“The civic body did proper planning of oxygen, ventilator and ICU beds availability for COVID patients with an emphasis on enhancing health facilities. The previously available health facilities have been tripled over a period of 5 months,” said the official. He added that though the admission of patients in 10 Covid Care Centers and 2 Dedicated Covid Health Centers of the corporation has been temporarily halted due to a declining number of patients from October, it is planned that these centers can be re-opened in just 2 days if required.
