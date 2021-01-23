Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: In first 22 days of 2021, NMMC reported 1,375 cases

While the vaccination of COVID warriors and frontline health workers have already started, the number of active cases dipped further under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). As on January 23, the active cases in the just 1.53% of the total cases reported so far in the city.

As per the data available with the Health Department of NMMC, the doubling rate of COVID 19 cases in the city as of November 30 was 263 days which has crossed 624.

Despite the number of active cases, as well as positive cases per day, dropped, the civic body is conducting more than 3,000 tests per day.