Navi Mumbai: Patients to get medicines free of cost at NMMC hospitals from February 1

Coming February, patients getting treatment at any civic hospitals under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will get all medicines free of cost. The civic body is going to start the ‘Prescription-Free’ scheme from February 1. At present, some of the medicines are given free of cost.

In order to improve facilities in civic hospitals standard and to provide quality medical facilities to common people, the civic body is taking a number of measures.

While dedicating newly set ICU facilities at Nerul and Airoli hospitals, Eknath Shinde, Thane district Guardian minister launched the "Prescription Free" scheme. “Under this scheme, from February 1, 2021, patients undergoing treatment at NMMC hospitals will not be given prescriptions by doctors and all types of drugs will be provided free of cost,” said Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner. He added that the scheme will provide a big relief to the common man.