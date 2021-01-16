Navi Mumbai: Vaccination starts at four centres in NMMC and two in PMC

Under the NMMC jurisdiction, four centres set up for vaccination are at civic hospital Vashi and Airoli, D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul and Apollo Hospital in Belapur. Similarly, under the PMC, the two centres for vaccination are MGM Hospital in Kamothe and YMT Hospital in Kharghar.

On the first day of vaccination, Medical Superintendent Dr. Varsha Rathod of the civic hospital in Airoli, Dr Vijay Yeole, Pediatrician at the civic hospital in Vashi, Dr. Anand Sude, Pediatrician at the Dr. DY Patil Hospital in Nerul and Venkatram V. of the Apollo Hospital in Belapur was administered the vaccine.

Dr Kavita Choutmal, PMC Mayor inaugurated the vaccination process at MGM Kamothe. Initially, there was a hiccup in the CoWin App which was worked smoothly. While interacting with the media, Dr Rehana Mujawar, Medial officer of PMC said that after due verification, the vaccination administered to health workers. “We have a target of 100 vaccination and till 5 pm, the vaccination will continue,” said Dr Mujawar.

Dr Kirti Hampe was the first administered with the vaccination. While talking to media Dr Hampe said that there is no need to nervous. “When we fought with the COVID, why do we fear the vaccine. I was very enthusiastic to get the vaccine,” said Dr Hampe.

In the first phase, public and private health workers will be vaccinated. Under the NMMC area, a total of 19085 COVID warriors have been registered while the civic received 21,000 Covishield vaccines from the Thane District Health Department.