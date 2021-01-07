Navi Mumbai: Nerul and Airoli hospitals ready for functioning, ICU facilities to be added soon; see pics

After conducting the final inspection of readiness to start medical wards, Bangar directed the concerned to start this facility immediately. “With a view to starting this facility, infrastructure and electrical infrastructure, necessary equipment and materials, the supply of medicines as well as manpower have been provided and at present final test is being conducted to make this facility operational,” said an official from the Health Department.

At present, In the first phase, separate medical wards for men and women with 15 beds each have been set up. In the second phase, 10 ICU beds will be started in these two hospitals within two months. There will be surgical facilities too. “In the second, there is a plan to start surgical, orthopedic, ophthalmology, and other departments with their surgeries in the next two months,” said the official. In this regard, medical superintendents have been given instructions to carry out engineering and electrical works.

Bangar also directed the Medical Superintendents of Airoli and Nerul Hospitals to put special emphasis on planning in such a way that more and more gynecologists and pediatricians are available in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital and their services can be utilized to the fullest. He also interacted with the patients in the gynecology, pediatrics, and obstetrics inpatient services.