Navi Mumbai: Lured by VIP mobile number, Panvel resident loses Rs 64,900

A man claiming to be an employee of a telecom provider cheated a Panvel resident of Rs 64,990 by promising him to provide a VIP mobile number 9191919191. A case of cheating has been registered against unknown persons at Panvel City police station under the IT Act. While the fraud was committed in July 2020, the victim approached in December 2021.

Kedar Anand Nadgondi, 49, a businessman from Panvel received an SMS on July 6, 2020, claiming VIP mobile number on sale. The message also claimed that it was from the telecom company and provided a mobile number to contact. The message had a company seal and signature of secretary Rohit Krishnan Puri.

Nadgondi called the mobile number and talked to a person who identified himself as Diwan claimed as an employee of the telecom company. Diwan asked him to pay Rs 55,000 and 18 percent GST for the VIP number.