Cyber Crime: Bhayandar resident loses Rs 2.24 lakh in online KYC fraud

The caller told him that his debit-cum-ATM card would become non-operational due to non-submission of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents and to prevent that, he should give his card details, which would be updated on the system.

Despite sensing something fishy, the victim shared details including date of birth, card number, CVV (card verification value). The victim who fell for the trap, also shared the One Time Password (OTP) which had been generated to him on his message box, not once but multiple times, following which more than Rs.1.99 lakh was deducted from his savings account.

However, the fraudster did not stop here and went on to siphon-off Rs 24,998 from his credit card using the same modus operandi. The victim lost a total of Rs 2,24,996 due to the fraudulent transactions executed by the cyber crooks, following which he registered a complaint with the Bhayandar police on Monday.