Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC's recovery rate stands at 96.15%; doubling rate now 624 days

While the central government has allowed the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine, the doubling rate of COVID 19 cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has reached 624 days.

With the declining trend of COVID-19 positive cases in the city, the active cases in the city are just 1.76% of total positive cases reported in the city so far.

As per the data available with the Health Department of NMMC, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city as of November 30 was 263 days which increased to 624 days on December 30. “The doubling rate is more than one and a half years,” said a senior official from the Health Department.