Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC's recovery rate stands at 96.15%; doubling rate now 624 days

While the central government has allowed the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine, the doubling rate of COVID 19 cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has reached 624 days.
With the declining trend of COVID-19 positive cases in the city, the active cases in the city are just 1.76% of total positive cases reported in the city so far.
As per the data available with the Health Department of NMMC, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city as of November 30 was 263 days which increased to 624 days on December 30. “The doubling rate is more than one and a half years,” said a senior official from the Health Department.
Despite the number of active cases, as well as positive cases per day, being dropped, the civic body is conducting more than 3,000 tests per day. “The number of tests per day has been increased after news of COVID variants mutant in Britain,” said the official.
At present, the number of active cases is 907 which is just 1.76% of the total positive cases reported in the city.
The number of COVID-19 tests crossed the 4.44 lakh mark under the NMMC with around 51,377 people testing positive of which 49,060 or 96.19% recovered and returned home. The mortality rate in NMMC is 2.06%. The civic body claimed that the number of tests for COVID-19 in comparison with other cities of a similar population is quite higher and mortality is quite low.
“This is a result of the various measures implemented by the civic administration under 'Mission Begin Again' and the good response it has received from the citizens,” said a senior civic official. He added that is a matter of great relief, however, it is important to take precautions until a vaccine is available.
“The civic body did proper planning of oxygen, ventilator and ICU beds availability for COVID patients with an emphasis on enhancing health facilities. The previously available health facilities have been tripled over a period of 5 months,” said the official. He added that though the admission of patients in 10 Covid Care Centers and 2 Dedicated Covid Health Centers of the corporation has been temporarily halted due to a declining number of patients from October, it is planned that these centers can be re-opened in just 2 days if required.
