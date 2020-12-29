Navi Mumbai: Proton therapy for cancer by mid-2021 at Tata Memorial

Despite there being a travel ban, flying ban, monsoon knocking at the door, the cyclone and above all, fear of the pandemic, the teams from the IBA and TMC put in extra hours to execute the project. “We took special permission from various states and Navi Mumbai Police and brought in technicians from various parts of the country. We set up a special quarantine centre at ACTREC Kharghar, for the technicians,” said Pathak.

The machine was brought in from Belgium and the1,100-metric tonne equipment had just begun rigging operations on January 29, 2020, and was just half-rigged when the pandemic struck. “Getting everyone on board, from labourers to technicians from different parts of the country was a challenge during the pandemic. However, great coordination among all stakeholders made it possible,” said Laskar.

Treatment cost and features:

The cost of proton therapy treatment ranges between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore for the entire course. At present, only a private hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has the facility.

Since TMC works under the Department of Atomic Energy, the cost of treatment will be subsidised and even free for economically weaker sections.

Children will get priority for treatment.

The total cost of the project is around Rs 550 crore.

Proton therapy is used for cancers of the skull base, prostate, spine, brain, liver, breasts, head and neck, among other types of cancers. It can also be used for tumours that recur in areas previously treated with standard radiation

Difference between proton and standard radiation therapy: Standard radiation therapy uses X-rays (photons) which deliver radiation to other areas, apart from the tumour and affect healthy cells. However, proton beams can be adjusted to deliver most of the energy to the target point or tumour.