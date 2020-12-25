NMMC scouts for UK returnees amid new Covid strain scare

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started a special survey of citizens who have returned from the United Kingdom (UK) after November 25 in the city. They will undergo the Rt-PCR test to check whether they are infected with a strain of Coronavirus reported in the UK.

The civic body has also issued two toll-free numbers that the UK and countries returnee can contact the civic health department round the clock.

A new strain of COVID has been detected in England and some other countries. As a precautionary measure, the civic body after getting a list of people who returned from the UK and a few other countries has started reaching out to them.

NMMC municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that those who returned before November 25 do not need to worry as they have already completed 28 days. “If they had developed any symptoms, they would already have contacted the health department,” said Bangar. However, those who returned after November 25 need to undergo RT-PCR tests.

Till the test reports come, they will be in institution isolation, and thereafter as per the report, they will be sent home or remain in the institution isolation.

If any passenger is tested positive for COVID 19, the civic body will conduct a contact tracing to check. “The contact tracing is very important to prevent the spread of the viruses,” said Bangar. He added that the civic administration appeals to those who returned from such countries should contact the civic health department themselves. They can call at toll-free numbers 1800222309/1800222310.

“A new strain of COVID 19 has been found in some parts of England. Experts believe that the virus could spread more rapidly. Therefore, persons coming to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area from England after 25th November should immediately contact the civic Health Department,” said Bangar. He added that the RT-PCR testing facility will be conducted for these persons at MGM Hospital at Sector 30, Vashi.

Meanwhile, the number of daily COVID infections is declining over the past few days. But citizens need to take precaution and strictly adhere to the three-pronged approach to corona protection, regular use of masks, social distance, and frequent hand washing, and maintaining a "COVID Appropriate Behaviour".