Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief warns delay in issue of birth, death or a marriage certificate will attract punishment

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of NMMC, has directed medical health officer to register birth details of the baby at the government portal within two days of birth. He also asked the medical officer to inform all the hospitals about the instructions of birth registration with parents mobile, Aadhaar and email, during a special meeting held on Thursday morning.
In mid-December, Bangar had paid a surprise visit to the Airoli ward office and found that birth, death and marriage registrations were pending for over two months. He issued a show-cause notice and after a departmental inquiry, two officials of the ward were suspended.
On January 21, Bangar held a special meeting of assistant commissioners of eight wards and instructed them that there should be not any delay in the registration of birth, death and marriage registrations as this is the basic right of citizens and it is corporation's responsibility to provide them. He also warned that any delay without specific reason will attract punishment.
“I have asked them to make necessary changes should be made in the working system at the citizen facility centre (CFC) to make the certificates available to the citizens without any effort,” said Bangar. He added that the local ward office is responsible for ensuring that there is no delay in providing the required documents like birth, death, marriage etc. to the citizens.
Now, the local ward office will inform the concerned person over the telephone that their certificate has been prepared at CFC. “I have also asked to send the certificate available by email,” said Bangar. Even the marriage certificate should also be issued immediately after the signature of witnesses.
“Birth, death, marriage certificates are essential for the citizens and their timely distribution is the responsibility of the corporation. So, I directed to fulfill this responsibility carefully and ensure that the citizens do not face any difficulty in getting the certificates,” added Bangar.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)