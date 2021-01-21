Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief warns delay in issue of birth, death or a marriage certificate will attract punishment

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of NMMC, has directed medical health officer to register birth details of the baby at the government portal within two days of birth. He also asked the medical officer to inform all the hospitals about the instructions of birth registration with parents mobile, Aadhaar and email, during a special meeting held on Thursday morning.

In mid-December, Bangar had paid a surprise visit to the Airoli ward office and found that birth, death and marriage registrations were pending for over two months. He issued a show-cause notice and after a departmental inquiry, two officials of the ward were suspended.

On January 21, Bangar held a special meeting of assistant commissioners of eight wards and instructed them that there should be not any delay in the registration of birth, death and marriage registrations as this is the basic right of citizens and it is corporation's responsibility to provide them. He also warned that any delay without specific reason will attract punishment.