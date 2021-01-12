FPJ Interview: 'Will take strict action if someone deliberately spreads rumours about COVID vaccination,' says NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has made all arrangements to become part of the world’s largest immunisation exercise against the coronavirus disease that will begin on January 16. In the first phase, around 9,500 health workers will be administered with the COVID vaccine under the NMMC jurisdiction. In an exclusive interview with the FPJ, the municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar spoke about the preparation of the vaccination programme in the city.

Q. Has the NMMC completed all necessary preparations for COVID vaccination?

Answer: Yes, the civic body is ready for the roll-out of immunization exercise against the coronavirus disease. At present, we have set up six centres that can be gradually increased by up to 50 centres. But it depends on how many doses of vaccine vials we receive. In one centre, a total of 100 persons will be administered with the vaccine. We have enough manpower for the exercise.

Q. Who will get the vaccination first?

Answer: Around 9,500 health workers will be first given the vaccination. Their registration has already been completed. They will be informed about their date and booth of vaccination through an SMS to their mobile numbers. After vaccination, they will again receive an SMS, who administered the vaccine, and their contact details to contact if there are any complications. It will also have a date of the next dose or second dose of vaccination.

Q. What are the arrangements for post-vaccination complications?

Answer: As per the protocol, the person will take a rest at the centre for 30 minutes. If there is any complication, he will be provided with the health officer's contact details of their area. He will also receive an SMS of persons who administered the vaccine to whom they can contact anytime.

Q. How is the civic body managing the supply chain of vaccines?

Answer: As far as transportation is concerned, the corporation has made sufficient arrangements. The vaccine vials will be delivered at the booth timely and there will police for security. The civic body is in constant touch with the police.

Q. How the civic body will handle rumours about the side-effects of vaccination?

Answer: We appeal to everyone to not be carried away by rumours and avoid spreading any such rumours about the vaccine. Unless it is safe, the government will not allow it. If anyone has been asked for vaccination, they should come for vaccination and do not believe in rumours. If we come to know that someone is deliberately spreading rumours, with the help of the police, the civic body will take strict action.