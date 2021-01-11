Navi Mumbai: NMMC steps into action after four birds found dead amid flu scare

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) stepped into action after four birds were found dead across the city. The cause of death of birds could not be ascertained as the lab in Pune refused to take further samples for tests. But the civic body taking the situation seriously and started taking measures as per the state and central government guidelines.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of NMMC confirmed that four birds were found across the city including in Belapur.

He said that they were disposed off safely as per the guidelines and the civic body is on later to handle the situation. “We were supposed to send the sample for tests to Pune lab. However, the lab has already flooded with samples and they would take more right now,” said Bangar. He added that as per their suggestions, the birds were disposed of safely.

The civic body will also publish advertisements about the precautions to be taken by common people. “We have already started sending a message regarding measures to be taken at the ground level and every citizen have to ensure to do not come in contact with birds of any kind,” said Bangar.

The civic body will also take a decision on the closure of chicken shops and other measures very soon.