Mumbai updates: MMRC to appoint consulting firm to prepare DPR for Metro 3 soon

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 08:39 AM IST
09 November 2022 08:39 AM IST

Metro 3 extension to Navy Nagar on track; MMRC to appoint consulting firm to prepare DPR soon

Later this month, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will appoint a consulting firm to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to extend Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ metro line up to Navy Nagar, after the Indian Navy and metro representatives have discussed the project details comprehensively.

According to sources, extending the 33.5 km route to Navy Nagar in Colaba is feasible. "It will take approximately six months to finalise the details of the line’s extension. In mid-2023, a tender will be floated to construct a 2.5-km long extension." Along with DPR, social as well as environmental impact assessments will be carried out.

