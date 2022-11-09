Bombay HC refuses to stay MP Sanjay Raut's bail | FPJ

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has refused to put a stay on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's bail and will hear the appeal by Enforcement directorate (ED) on Thursday, November 10.

Arthur Road Jail officials informed that Sanjay Raut can walk out of jail two hours after the release orders are received. He will be released from jail after the documents are examined.

The ED had arrested Sanjay Raut for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

Raut claims that case against him was "abuse of power" and "political vendetta"

The Sena MP had in his bail plea claimed the case against him was a perfect example of "abuse of power" and "political vendetta". However, the central probe agency had opposed the politician's plea, saying he played a major role in the money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment and acted "behind the curtains" to avoid the money trail.

The ED's probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related financial transactions involving Sanjay Raut's wife and associates.

Siddharth Nagar, popularly known as the Patra Chawl, in Goregaon is spread over 47 acres and houses 672 tenant families.

What was the case

In 2008, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), a government agency, assigned a redevelopment contract for the Chawl to Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited (GACPL), a sister company of the Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL).

The GACPL was supposed to build 672 flats for the tenants and also give some flats to MHADA. It was free to sell the remaining land to private developers.

But the tenants did not get a single flat in the last 14 years as the company did not redevelop the Patra Chawl and sold land parcels and Floor Space Index (FSI) to other builders for Rs 1,034 crore, as per the ED played a major role in the money laundering case.

