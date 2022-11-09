'We are fighters, will continue to fight': Sanjay Raut after coming out of jail | FPJ

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stepped out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail after the court granted him bail in money-laundering case.

After coming out of jail, Raut said, "We are fighters, will continue to fight."

He said that he will visit Shivaji Park to pay tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray at his memorial.

As the word spread that Raut got bail, Shiv Sena workers gathered outside the special court and burst firecrackers. They smeared each other with 'gulal' or coloured powder.

Many Sainiks assembled outside the residences of Sanjay Raut in suburban Bhandup and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra.

Raut's supporters began decorating his bungalow and a sound system was brought in.

Police have stepped up security outside the Arthur Road jail and at the residence of Raut. A posse of women police personnel is also deployed.

Raut has been in custody since July 31 when he was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the Patra 'chawl' (tenement) redevelopment project.

A special court granted bail to Raut in the afternoon.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut released from Arthur Road jail after Mumbai's PMLA court granted him bail in Patra Chawl land scam case earlier today. pic.twitter.com/9LnLnmV3aI — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

In a relief for Raut, the Bombay High Court refused to grant an urgent stay on the bail as sought by the Enforcement Directorate. The HC posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Raut's lawyer said they will try to complete the formalities by the evening to facilitate his release from prison.

The lower court also granted bail to the parliamentarian's associate and co-accused Pravin Raut.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read Also Manoj Bajpayee shares BTS pictures from Mumbai shoot of his upcoming courtroom drama