Manoj Bajpayee shares BTS pictures from Mumbai shoot of his upcoming courtroom drama

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently announced his upcoming untitled courtroom drama. It is backed by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Varma, and Zee Studios.

Several behind-the-scenes pictures from its shoot in Mumbai have been doing the rounds. The pictures are from the Mumbai schedule during which they will shoot intense courtroom scenes.

Moreover, from start to finish, the schedule will be shot in Mumbai at various locations.

Recently, the team ended a shooting schedule in Jodhpur. Manoj Bajpayee also expressed his gratitude for the amazing hospitality of the city he experienced during the visit. While the shoot for the film is proceeding further well, the makers are looking at a 2023 release.

Sharing a couple of pictures on Instagram, Manoj wrote, "Suit up, Show up💯 As promised, here is the update after #Jodhpur. We are back in Aamachi #Mumbai! to continue the shoot for the film 🎥 ✨ More updates soon."

This hard-hitting story marks the debut of director Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, Flames, etc. The film brings back Suparn S Varma and Manoj Bajpayee together after their award-winning series ‘The Family Man’. The film also comprises of an outstanding ensemble cast that adds gravitas to the film.