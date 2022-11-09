e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentManoj Bajpayee shares BTS pictures from Mumbai shoot of his upcoming courtroom drama

Manoj Bajpayee shares BTS pictures from Mumbai shoot of his upcoming courtroom drama

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee ended a shooting schedule in Jodhpur

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently announced his upcoming untitled courtroom drama. It is backed by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Varma, and Zee Studios.

Several behind-the-scenes pictures from its shoot in Mumbai have been doing the rounds. The pictures are from the Mumbai schedule during which they will shoot intense courtroom scenes.

Moreover, from start to finish, the schedule will be shot in Mumbai at various locations.

Recently, the team ended a shooting schedule in Jodhpur. Manoj Bajpayee also expressed his gratitude for the amazing hospitality of the city he experienced during the visit. While the shoot for the film is proceeding further well, the makers are looking at a 2023 release.

Sharing a couple of pictures on Instagram, Manoj wrote, "Suit up, Show up💯 As promised, here is the update after #Jodhpur. We are back in Aamachi #Mumbai! to continue the shoot for the film 🎥 ✨ More updates soon."

This hard-hitting story marks the debut of director Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, Flames, etc. The film brings back Suparn S Varma and Manoj Bajpayee together after their award-winning series ‘The Family Man’. The film also comprises of an outstanding ensemble cast that adds gravitas to the film.

Read Also
The Kerala Story Controversy: Congress demands ban on Vipul Shah's film, calls it 'Sangh Parivar...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Malaika Arora shares throwback pics to wish son Arhaan on 20th birthday: 'My baby boy is a grown up...

Malaika Arora shares throwback pics to wish son Arhaan on 20th birthday: 'My baby boy is a grown up...

Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and other actors' fees revealed

Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and other actors' fees revealed

Bhediya: Varun Dhawan reveals Amar Kaushik was worried he and Kriti Sanon might exude 'too much...

Bhediya: Varun Dhawan reveals Amar Kaushik was worried he and Kriti Sanon might exude 'too much...

Manoj Bajpayee shares BTS pictures from Mumbai shoot of his upcoming courtroom drama

Manoj Bajpayee shares BTS pictures from Mumbai shoot of his upcoming courtroom drama

Watch Mister Mummy Song Papaji Pet Se: 'Pregnant' Riteish Deshmukh presents a quirky and fun track

Watch Mister Mummy Song Papaji Pet Se: 'Pregnant' Riteish Deshmukh presents a quirky and fun track