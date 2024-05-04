Mumbai: Dolphins Spotted Doing Somersaults Off Coast Near Carter Road In Bandra; Heartwarming VIDEO Surfaces

Dolphins Spotted Doing Somersaults Off Coast Near Carter Road In Bandra. | Twitter

Mumbai: A heartwarming has emerged on social media in which a dolphin was spotted off the coast in Mumbai's Bandra. The video of the dolphin being spotted off Mumbai coast has been shared on social media and the video is going viral on social media.

The video emerged on social media on Saturday in which it can be seen that a dolphin is playfully jumping inside the water. The social media user claimed that the dolphin was spotted off Carter Road in Bandra.

The user also claimed that the beautiful fish was spotted on Friday (May 3). This is not the first time that the fish has shown up at the coast in Mumbai. The user has also shared another video in which it can be seen that a dolphin is jumping out of the water after taking a deep dive into the water.

Dolphin Performs Somersault

The user has claimed that the dolphin was spotted off the coast at Juhu Beach in Mumbai. The dolphin was spotted on Wednesday (April 24) performing the jaw-dropping stint in the sea. The spotting of dolphins in such short duration can be linked to the high tide in the Arabian Sea.

There are reports that Mumbai will witness high-tide for about 22 days from June to September. It is being claimed that the sea levels will rise over 4.5 metres. The social media users are going gaga over the video being shared by the user. One of the users said, "Zoru , You have a 24 hours view as a blessing . Great share."

Netizens React

The user who shared the video also said, "They can be spotted off our coast all the time. We Mumbaikars just don't have the time to look." Another user said, "They must have strong immunity to sustain in Mumbai waters where waste water is directly dumped in the ocean without any treatment."

Another user also said, "They like warmer waters...good sign?" On of the users took a swipe at the real estate developers of Mumbai and said, "Coming up ... Dolphin view apartments. 20% price escalation."