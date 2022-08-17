Mumbai updates: 3 signal failures reported at CSMT; local trains on Central, Harbour line delayed

Climate change may hit state's renewable energy potential

Climate change is set to impact India’s solar and wind energy potential over the next five decades, according to a recent research by Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

As per the results of the research, the state government and the renewable energy industry should take cognisance of this fact and begin to adapt to the changing climate with better technology to maintain the efficiency of renewable energy in Maharashtra and other states.

Maharashtra currently ranks among the top states in terms of installed renewable energy capacity (10.78 gigawatt (GW)) with wind power capacity of 5.01 GW and solar power capacity of 2.75 GW contributing the most. As of June 30, 2022, renewable energy contributes 24.36 per cent to Maharashtra’s power mix.

One of the researchers, Parthasarathi Mukhopadhyay, said, “Our industry must adapt to the changing climate, and our technologies must keep pace. Such predictions should not be taken as facts, but as possibilities. The efficiency of renewable energy may be impacted by climate change in Maharashtra and the neighbouring areas. The study emphasises the importance of being prepared for scenarios of this kind and addressing it.”