Mumbai updates: 3 signal failures reported at CSMT; local trains on Central, Harbour line delayed

Thane logs 118 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,660
With the addition of 118 new coronavirus positive cases, the overall infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 7,37,198, a health official said on Wednesday.
These cases were recorded on Tuesday, and the district currently has 1,660 active cases, he said.
Since nobody succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,938, while the recovery count has reached 7,24,227, he added.
East bound traffic congested over Airoli Bridge [from Eastern Express Highway].
Commuters, please note northbound traffic has been slowed by a tanker stall at the Kemes Corner flyover.
Trains on Central Railway's UP lines running late by 10 minutes
Signal failures were reported at CSMT from 7.00am in different timings on UP fast, UP slow and UP Harbor lines resulting in delay upto 15 minutes. Was rectified 7.30am.
Climate change may hit state's renewable energy potential
Climate change is set to impact India’s solar and wind energy potential over the next five decades, according to a recent research by Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).
As per the results of the research, the state government and the renewable energy industry should take cognisance of this fact and begin to adapt to the changing climate with better technology to maintain the efficiency of renewable energy in Maharashtra and other states.
Maharashtra currently ranks among the top states in terms of installed renewable energy capacity (10.78 gigawatt (GW)) with wind power capacity of 5.01 GW and solar power capacity of 2.75 GW contributing the most. As of June 30, 2022, renewable energy contributes 24.36 per cent to Maharashtra’s power mix.
One of the researchers, Parthasarathi Mukhopadhyay, said, “Our industry must adapt to the changing climate, and our technologies must keep pace. Such predictions should not be taken as facts, but as possibilities. The efficiency of renewable energy may be impacted by climate change in Maharashtra and the neighbouring areas. The study emphasises the importance of being prepared for scenarios of this kind and addressing it.”
Maharashtra govt announces 3% rise in DA for 17 lakh employees
In a big move ahead of the festive season, the Shinde-Fadnavis government on Tuesday announced a 3% rise in the dearness allowance (DA) payable to nearly 17 lakh government employees in Maharashtra.
‘’The decision to increase dearness allowance for state government employees by 3 percent on the lines of central government was taken in the cabinet meeting held today,’’ said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who was accompanied by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
‘’This increase will be paid in cash from August 2022. Due to today’s cabinet decision, the dearness allowance of state government employees will be increased from 31 to 34 per cent,’’ said Shinde.
Dear commuters, all trains on Central Railway lines are operating routinely. Check the latest update here
City and suburbs to witness moderate rain; IMD says heavy rainfall likely at isolated places
Mumbaikars, don't forget to carry your umbrellas, raincoats and other monsoon gear as IMD has forecasted that city and suburbs in next 24 hours will see a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places, IMD said.
City is likely to receive moderate rainfall over the next 48 hours, added IMD.
Moreover, heavy rains in the catchment areas of the lakes in the Thane district have increased substantial water levels in the lakes.
The seven lakes which supply water to the city have now collective stock of 13,81,050 million litres of water against the total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres.
This stock will be sufficient for Mumbai for the next 359 days. With this, the city is now short of only 66,000 million litres of water stock to get an uninterrupted water supply throughout the year.
CNG, PNG prices cut; check the revised prices here
The city gas utility Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Tuesday announced a steep reduction in the retail price of the natural gas (CNG) by Rs 6 per kg and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 4 per standard cubic metre (SCM), effective from midnight of August 16.
Accordingly, the revised MRP, inclusive of all taxes of CNG, will be Rs 80/kg and PNG price will be Rs 48.50/SCM in and around Mumbai.
Following the price hike on August 2, rickhaw and taxi unions demanded a hike in the fare.
Welcoming the decision, Thampy Kurian, leader of one of the prominent rickshaw union of the city said, "It's good for rickshaw drivers as well as for Mumbaikars, but we still need fare hike of Rs 3 in the minimum fare."
Currently minimum fare of the rikshaw is Rs 21.
Similarly Mumbai Taximen's Union leader A L Quadros also happy with this decision but said, future course of action will be decided after meeting with other members of the union.
