e-Paper Get App

Mumbai weather update: Moderate showers in city, suburbs; heavy rainfall at isolated places likely

The maximum temperature predicted by the weather department is 29°C, while minimum may be 25°C.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather update: Moderate showers in city, suburbs; heavy rainfall at isolated places likely | ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the city and suburbs, in the next 48 hours, will see a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places, IMD said.

The maximum temperature predicted by the weather department is 29°C, while minimum may be 25°C.

On Tuesday, Mumbai, from 8 am to 5:30 pm, received 45.02 mm rainfall. The eastern suburb received 43.72 mm rainfall and the western suburb received 53.63 mm. The highest rainfall of 83 mm was recorded in Kandivali on Tuesday afternoon.

Some low-lying areas including Sakkar Panchayat, SIES College, Wadala, Andheri subway, and Malad subway were flooded in the morning.

HomeMumbaiMumbai weather update: Moderate showers in city, suburbs; heavy rainfall at isolated places likely

RECENT STORIES

Row over participation of child dressed as V D Savarkar in Kerala school's I-Day event

Row over participation of child dressed as V D Savarkar in Kerala school's I-Day event

Mumbai updates: 3 signal failures reported at CSMT; local trains on Central, Harbour line delayed

Mumbai updates: 3 signal failures reported at CSMT; local trains on Central, Harbour line delayed

Mumbai: Celebs missing, no big cash prize; Dahi Handi celebration with less pomp this year

Mumbai: Celebs missing, no big cash prize; Dahi Handi celebration with less pomp this year

Four wheels of express come off track after it hits goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia; no serious...

Four wheels of express come off track after it hits goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia; no serious...

Assam: Man beheads villager over Rs 500, walks into police station with severed head

Assam: Man beheads villager over Rs 500, walks into police station with severed head
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes