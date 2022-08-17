Mumbai weather update: Moderate showers in city, suburbs; heavy rainfall at isolated places likely | ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the city and suburbs, in the next 48 hours, will see a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places, IMD said.

The maximum temperature predicted by the weather department is 29°C, while minimum may be 25°C.

On Tuesday, Mumbai, from 8 am to 5:30 pm, received 45.02 mm rainfall. The eastern suburb received 43.72 mm rainfall and the western suburb received 53.63 mm. The highest rainfall of 83 mm was recorded in Kandivali on Tuesday afternoon.

Some low-lying areas including Sakkar Panchayat, SIES College, Wadala, Andheri subway, and Malad subway were flooded in the morning.