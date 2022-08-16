Water levels in Thane lakes rise further

Photo: Representative Image

Heavy rains in the catchment areas of the lakes in the Thane district have increased substantial water levels in the lakes. The seven lakes which supply water to the city have now collective stock of 13,81,050 million litres of water against the total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres.

This stock will be sufficient for Mumbai for the next 359 days. With this, the city is now short of only 66,000 million litres of water stock to get an uninterrupted water supply throughout the year.

Earlier, Modak Sagar, Tansa and Tulsi lakes started overflowing in the third week of July. While the Vihar lake started overflowing on July 11. Five doors of Bhatsa dam and two of Middle Vaitarna dam have been already opened.

The lakes filled to their current levels in the shortest period as compared to the previous few years. The heavy rainfall in the last two days has increased 20,000 million litres of water stock in the lakes.

The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres per day (MLD) of water to the city. Every year, the civic body records the stock of water levels in the lakes on October 1 annually.

Even if the seven lakes overflow now it will need a water stock of 14.47 million litres on October 1, to ensure adequate and uninterrupted water supply till the next monsoon, said a civic official.