Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has reduced its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by Rs 6 per kg and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by Rs 4 per unit in and around Mumbai effective from today midnight. Accordingly, the revised MRP inclusive of all taxes of CNG will be Rs 80 per kg and the domestic PNG price will be Rs 48.50 per unit.

"Consequent upon upward revision in allocation of domestically produced natural gas by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is pleased to reduce its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by Rs. 6.00/Kg and Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by Rs. 4.00/ SCM in and around Mumbai effective midnight of August 16, 2022 / morning of August 17, 2022. Accordingly, the revised MRP inclusive of all taxes of CNG will be Rs.80/Kg and Domestic PNG Price will be Rs.48.50/SCM in and around Mumbai," MGL said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the city gas distributor had announced a hike of Rs 6 per kilogram for CNG and by Rs 4 a unit for piped natural gas. It was the sixth price hike since April this year.