Mumbai: Dahi Handi celebration with less pomp this year | AFP File Photo

Mumbai: Unlike a few years ago when a number of big Dahi Handis dotted the city with politicians from different parties competing, this year the number of Dahi Handis celebrations with pomp and celeb showing up will be less. While a number of them who are doing the festival said they would share details later or did not wish to talk to stating that they will announce it a day or two earlier.

“We will announce the details in a day or two but we are doing it on a big scale,” said Ram Kadam, from BJP whose Dahi Handi in Ghatkopar sees a number of prominent celebrities.

Bala Nandgaonkar of MNS said, “I will give around Rs 2.5 lakh to those putting up the most tiers. This year I have not called any actor or actress.”

Among those who said that they will not be having any Dahi Handi were Jitendra Awhad from the NCP, and Sachin Ahir, now with the Shiv Sena whose organisation had discontinued the celebration after court order.

Ahir said, “My organisation has stopped celebrating and we will not have it this time, too.”

Avinash Jadhav also from MNS, who makes a big show did not reply despite several calls and messages.

“Our Dahi Handi will give prizes and trophies to people from five tier onwards. The ones that makes most will get Rs 3 lakh,” said Vaibhav Lakur, associated with Pratap Sarnaik’s Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan in Thane.

To ensure that a number of Govindas get encouragement, most organisers said they will offer prize money beyond five tier. Rakhi Jadhav, from NCP, which will organise a Dahi Handi in Ghatkopar said, “We will give tier-wise prizes from five tier to 10 tiers. Prize of Rs 1 lakh will be given to whoever attempts 10 tier Dahi Handi and Rs 5,000 to those attempting five tiers.”

“This time there will be no big Dahi handis but may be many medium ones. Lot of organisers are keeping things under wrap for now,” said Bala Padelkar, member of Dahi Handi Samanway Samiti.