Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

The India Meteorological Department issued Orange alert in Palghar district and yellow alert issued in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and other districts.
Mumbai: Free COVID-19 boosters for adults at 104 vaccine centres
As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced free precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines for all citizens above 18 years of age at government and civic vaccination centres from July 15 to September 30 (75 days).
Mumbai: City witnessing surge in H1N1 cases along with influenza cases
City doctors are now witnessing a surge in H1N1 cases along with influenza cases over the last two weeks. Swine flu infection or H1N1 influenza is primarily found in pigs. The symptoms include fever, lethargy, sneezing, coughing, difficulty in breathing and a decreased appetite.
Mumbai and suburbs will see moderate rain; possibility of heavy rains at isolated places: BMC
Heavy traffic at Rawalpada, Dahisar, due to ongoing work: Officials
Local trains are plying routinely, say officials
BMC schools now short of teachers
Since the number of students has increased in a larger number this year, the schools are facing a shortage of teachers.
Mumbai: BEST says will run 400 extra buses in case of local train service disruption
The BEST undertaking is ready to run 400 extra buses while state transport authorities are ready to run 11 extra buses, in the event t of local train services being disrupted because of the heavy rains in Mumbai.
Mumbai to unveil AC double-decker buses in first week of August
Mumbai's first electric AC double-decker e-bus is likely to be unveiled in August's first week to coincide with the BEST Foundation Day on August 7.
Mumbai: MSRDC expedites pothole-filling on 27 flyovers
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has asked the toll operator, MEP, to repair the bad roads as per the contractual obligation.
Traffic is slow on SV Road, Marve road: Officials
Thane: Afternoon water supply from Dhobighat reservoir will be closed from 15 to 21 July
In order to improve the evening water supply from Dhobighat reservoir in Kopri area, the afternoon daily water supply will be stopped for seven days on trial basis. The Thane Municipal Corporation(TMC) has appealed to the Thanekars to take note of it.
Vehicular movement slow at Manav Mandir Road, Malbar Hill: Officials
Vasai landslide: 1 held, 4 booked for negligence in incident
The team of Vasai Unit 02 (Crime Branch) under (Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar) MBVV Police Commissionerate arrested Ajit Singh, an owner of a realty company, last night from the Kandivali area of Mumbai. Singh, who had constructed the Mitwa chawl, has been booked under IPC section 304 and also Sections 52,53 and 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MRTP) Act, 1966 late last night.
NMMC sees 11 tree falls in the last 24 hours with 63 mm of rainfall
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average 63.35 mm of rainfall from Thursday 8.30 am to Friday 8.30 am. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed 11 trees fall on Wednesday.
Uddhav Thackeray's decision to rename Aurangabad, Osmanabad suspended by Eknath Shinde government
Eknath Shinde government will review the decision of renaming Osmanabad and Aurangabad. The decision was passed by Uddhav Thackeray just before quitting as the CM of Maharashtra
Mumbai: Western Railway to undertake jumbo block on July 17
The Western Railway will be undertaking a jumbo block on July 17, Sunday, between Mumbai Central and Churchagte stations to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling & overhead equipment.
Thane: TMC additional commissioner reviewed various projects of Smart City
Additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi reviewed waterfront development, Gaodevi parking, integrated command and control centre, smart meter scheme and all other projects under the TMC Smart City project. Malvi gave strict instructions to the concerned officials to increase the speed of all work.
Attacks on Sena workers won't be tolerated: Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said attacks on party workers would not be tolerated.
He was speaking after visiting the party's Byculla office and meeting Sena worker Baban Gaonkar who was attacked by unidentified persons on Thursday night.
Maharashtra: 1 held, 4 booked for negligence in Vasai landslide incident
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's decision to rename Aurangabad city when it had been reduced to minority was illegal, and it will be ratified again in next cabinet meeting
Maharashtra | Thane Police arrested two drug peddlers and seized 460 kgs of Ganja from their possession in Bhiwandi area. The seized Ganja is worth Rs 51 Lakhs in the international market. Case registered under NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.
Maharashtra | A 34-yr-old man arrested for allegedly raping his own 10-yr-old daughter and strangling her to death in Thane's Bhiwandi area. Case registered under sections of IPC & POCSO Act. Body of the girl sent for postmortem. The accused sent to Police custody till 22nd July.
Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature, which was to begin on July 18, postponed
Amravati murder: Custody of accused extended, NIA says case has international ramifications
Maharashtra: New COVID-19 positive cases 2,371, deaths 10, fatality rate 1.84%
Mumbai reports 365 new COVID-19 cases
Will quit politics if a single MLA loses polls: CM Eknath Shinde
State government has instructed all the districts to make all efforts to ensure effective preparedness and take required action against the disease Monkeypox as per the guidelines issued by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)