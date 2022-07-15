Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

Vasai landslide: 1 held, 4 booked for negligence in incident

The team of Vasai Unit 02 (Crime Branch) under (Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar) MBVV Police Commissionerate arrested Ajit Singh, an owner of a realty company, last night from the Kandivali area of Mumbai. Singh, who had constructed the Mitwa chawl, has been booked under IPC section 304 and also Sections 52,53 and 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MRTP) Act, 1966 late last night.