Uddhav Thackeray's decision to rename Aurangabad, Osmanabad suspended by Eknath Shinde government |

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray government's decision of renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad has been reversed by the Eknath Shinde government as per the reports.

Uddhav Thackeray had passed the order just before resiging as the chief minister of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Cabinet, which met on the eve of floor test directed by the Governor amid the political crisis, approved the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

Uddhav's last major decision

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the Mantralaya while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal attended virtually as both are tested COVID-19 positive and are under medical observation. These decisions are to checkmate BJP which has stepped in the political crisis and after its demand the Governor BS Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove his majority in the state assembly on Thursday.

Thackeray had slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for not approving the renaming of the Aurangabad airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. ‘’One and a half years ago, a resolution was passed by the state legislature and forwarded to the Centre. However, there has been no decision yet. I will not merely rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar but will transform the city which will make Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj proud of it,’’

This is a developing story