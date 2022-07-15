Mumbai: BEST says will run 400 extra buses in case of local train service disruption | Photo: Representative Image

The BEST undertaking is ready to run 400 extra buses while state transport authorities are ready to run 11 extra buses, in the event t of local train services being disrupted because of the heavy rains in Mumbai.

This was the assurance given by the BEST and ST representatives at an online meeting conducted by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday. Chahal conducted the meeting to review the BMC’s disaster management plans for the monsoon.

The meeting was attended by key officials including all the four additional municipal commissioners, deputy and assistant municipal commissioners, representatives from the BEST, Railways, ST and the director of the civic disaster management unit.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had recently visited the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai, at which time he had also spent time at the disaster management department to monitor its functioning during heavy downpours.

Shinde had then suggested that alternative arrangements must be made for railway commuters, who are at times affected by rail disruptions. He had suggested that extra buses should be plied if train services were to get affected.

Accordingly, Chahal directed the BEST to keep extra buses ready, so that commuters could be taken to the nearest safe places. Chahal also told them to keep standard operating procedures ready. Thereafter, the BEST representatives informed Chahal that they could provide 400 extra buses at different places in the event of a disruption in train services, while the state transport assured that it could deploy 11 buses at different locations for commuters.

Chahal has also directed to keep first aid kits handy in case it is needed when local train services are not in operation. He has ordered the conduction of mock drills to check for preparedness to move people to safe locations in case of eventualities.

Further, Chahal directed officials to fill up potholes within 24 hours of receiving complaints from the public. This time limit could not be extended to 48 hours, he said. He directed all 24 ward assistant commissioners to regularly monitor roads in their jurisdiction and take action to fill up potholes as and when these appeared.

In the discussion on dilapidated buildings, Chahal directed officers to make temporary arrangements for residents at BMC centres till September-end. He also directed all the assistant municipal commissioners to keep in touch with local MLAs and MPs during disasters. The disaster management chief informed Chahal that nodal officers had been appointed in the 24 civic wards, to communicate with various government agencies.