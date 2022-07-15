Mumbai: BMC schools now short of teachers

Mumbai: BMC issues guidelines for reopening of schools for classes 8 to 12- here's the full list | File Image

The Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation (BMC) has been successful in enrolling more than 1 lakh new students under the campaign launched in April. However, the schools are now facing a shortage of teachers.

The process to fill vacant posts will take some time, so the civic body has decided to appoint teachers on an hourly basis for the next four months. The civic body claims that 'Mission Admission – Ekach Lakshya-Ek Laksha', launched to increase enrolments for the academic got an overwhelming response.

Admissions started on April 18 and within three months, 1,02,000 new students have been enrolled, with almost 32,000 new enrolments in the English medium. Since the number of students has increased in a larger number this year, the schools are facing ashortage of teachers.“The process to fill around 800 vacant posts will start soon. But this may take some time and it may affect the studies of students.

We will appoint teachers on an hourly basis till then,” an official from BMC's education department said, adding that retired teachers and principals can also come forward to teach. According to BMC 's education officer Rajesh Kankal, the principals of all civic-run schools have been told to hire teachers according to the requirement. “Each teacher will be paid Rs 150 per hour,” Kankal said