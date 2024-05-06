Mumbai News: Malabar Hill Police Busts ₹45 Lakh Car Loan Scam; Three Arrested

Representative Pic

The Malabar Hill police have apprehended three individuals who orchestrated a 45 lakh rupees scam by fabricating documents under the name of a person from West Bengal to secure a car loan. The arrested culprits are identified as Ashfaq Ajmeri, also known as Tanmay Sarkar (30), Imran Hussain Mehradine Khan, and Sainath Venkatesh Ganji, alias Vikas, also known as Kaushal Bhiyani (28).

Police have also seized a Toyota Fortuner car from the suspects.According to the police, the incident occurred between February 1 and March 23. Originally from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, car dealer Ashfaq Ajmeri resides in Thane. With the help of his bank manager friend Imran Khan from Malad's Malvani, he prepared documents such as Aadhar card, PAN card, income tax returns, etc., in the name of Tanmay Sarkar, who resides in West Bengal.Showing that the documents were authentic, Ajmeri and Khan deposited these documents in a bank within the jurisdiction of the Malabar Hill Police Station to obtain a car loan. Both Ajmeri and Khan were successful in obtaining a loan of Rs. 45 lakh from the bank.

As soon as the accused began repaying the loan, the bank's investigation revealed the deception of Ajmeri and Khan. In the end, the branch manager of the bank contacted the Malabar Hill Police Station and filed a complaint.The Malabar Hill Police initiated a case and carried out an inquiry relying on technical evidence, collaborating with the officer from Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station. Khan, the suspect, was apprehended during his journey from Jaipur to Bandra by train.

Police Investigation And Arrests

After questioning Khan, the police seized a Toyota Fortuner involved in the incident. As soon as the case was registered, the accused, Ajmeri, fled. The police tracked him down and arrested him. During interrogation of Khan and Ajmeri, it was revealed that Sai Nath Ganji, originally from Telangana and also known as Vikas, alias Kaushal Bhiyani, is the main accused in the crime. The police have arrested him and taken him into custody from Mulund.Cases have been filed against the accused Sai Nath Ganji at Parksite Police Station, V.P. Road Police Station, Economic Offenses Wing, and D.C.B. CID, Kurla Police Station.