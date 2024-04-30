Mumbai: Kashigaon Cops Help Revert ₹15 Lakh Lost To Cyber Frauds

Mumbai: Toeing the lines of their cyber cell counterparts, officials attached to the newly inaugurated Kashigaon police station have also set-up a mechanism to help recover money lost to online frauds. The cops helped three people get back a collective amount of Rs.15.25 lakh within a month. The complainants were duped through different modes like- rating tasks, stock trading and offering work from home opportunities. In the first case, the complainant was duped of Rs.4.50 lakh under the guise of offering tips which could be used to reap lucrative profits in stock trading. In the other two cases, the complainants lost Rs.7.30 lakh and Rs.3.45 lakh to the evil designs of the cyber crooks who offered lucrative earnings on work from home jobs which envisaged submission of likes and rating to online videos and rating of hotels and movies.

Several cases registered

Immediately after receiving the complaints, a team led by police inspector-Rahul Sonawane under the supervision of senior police inspector- Rahul Patil registered cases under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act. Investigations led to the identity of bank accounts in which the ill-gotten wealth had been parked. After continuous follow-ups with the concerned banks, the cops managed to freeze the money before the crooks could withdraw or divert the funds.

The amount was reversed to the account of the complainants following judicial orders. Further investigations were underway. Adding more teeth to fight cybercrimes, MBVV police chief- Madhukar Pandey assigned specific duties to some of the personnel at all 17 police stations under its jurisdiction who apart from the cyber cell are dedicatedly working towards recovering money lost to cyber frauds.