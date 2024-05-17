Mumbai: Days After Ghatkopar Tragedy, BMC Releases List Of 45 Illegal Hoardings Across City l FPJ Campaign #RemoveKillerHoardings

FPJ

After a giant illegal hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar killing 16 people a few days ago, the BMC has identified 45 illegal hoardings across the city. The Free Press Journal demands that all these illegal hoardings be removed immediately in the interest of citizens' safety.

Below is a list of 45 illegal killer hoardings across the city that should be dismantled immediately:

1. Pioneer Publicity Railway premises, Bandra East 45'x45'

2. Roshan Space Railway premises, Bandra East 120'x120'

3. Roshan Space Rail overbridge, Savarkar flyover, Goregaon 60'x40'

4. Roshan Space Rail overbridge, Savarkar flyover, Goregaon 60'x40'

5. Pioneer Publicity P D'Mello Road, Sandhurst Road East 60'x40'

6. Zest Enterprises P D'Mello Rd, Sandhurst Road East 60'x40'

7. Pioneer Publicity Charni Road Stn (W) 80'x30'

8. Pioneer Publicity Charni Road Stn (W) 100'x30'

9. Pioneer Publicity Central Railway Colony, Mazgaon 20'x50'

10. Pioneer Publicity Central Railway Colony, Mazgaon 80'x40'

11.Pioneer Publicity Sir JJ Rd, Byculla (W) 60'x80'

12. Pioneer Publicity Dr BA Road, Byculla (W) 50'x20'

13. Ego Media Tilak Bridge, Dadar 30'x80'

14. Ego Media Tilak Bridge, Dadar 30'x80'

15. Ego Media Tilak Bridge, Dadar 30'x80'

16. Ego Media Tilak Bridge, Dadar 30'x80'

17. Ego Media Tilak Bridge, Dadar 30'x80'

18. Ego Media Tilak Bridge, Dadar 80'x100'

19. Ego Media Tilak Bridge, Dadar 30'x80'

20. Pioneer Publicity Eastern Express Highway, Sion 80'x30'

21. Bright Outdoor Eastern Express Highway, Sion 80'x40'

22. Alakh Advertising Eastern Express Highway, Sion 80'x40'

23. Roshan Space Chunabhatti Station (E) 30'x50'

24. Roshan Space Chunabhatti Station (E) 30'x50'

25. Roshan Space Chunabhatti Station (E) 30'x50'

26. Roshan Space Chunabhatti Station (E) 30'x50'

27. Wallop Advertising Suman Nagar Junction, Chembur 60'x30'

28. Devangi Outdoor Suman Nagar Junction, Chembur 80'x20'

29. Roshan Publicity Eastern Express Highway, Chembur 60'x30'

30. Roshan Publicity Eastern Express Highway, Chembur 60'x30'

31. Zest Advertising Eastern Express Highway, Chembur 60'x30'

32. Devangi Outdoor Eastern Express Highway, Chembur 50'x40'

33. Devangi Outdoor Eastern Express Highway, Chembur 50'x40'

34. Global Advertisers Eastern Express Highway, Chembur 60'x30'

35. Devangi Outdoor Railway Premises, Nr. EEH, Chembur 50'x40'

36. Devangi Outdoor Suman Nagar, Chembur 50'x10'

37. Devangi Outdoor Suman Nagar, Chembur 50'x10'

38. Ego Media Eastern Express Highway, Near Bharat Petroleum 120'x120'

39. Ego Media Eastern Express Highway, Near Bharat Petroleum 120'x120'

40. Ego Media Eastern Express Highway, Near Bharat Petroleum 80'x80'

41. Ego Media Eastern Express Highway, Near Bharat Petroleum 80'x80'

42. Ego Media Eastern Express Highway, Near Bharat Petroleum 80'x80'

43. Ego Media Eastern Express Highway, Near Bharat Petroleum 80'x80'

44. Ego Media Eastern Express Highway, Near Bharat Petroleum 80'x80'

45. Ego Media Eastern Express Highway, Near Bharat Petroleum 80'x80'

The tumbling down of a mammoth 120-foot hoarding also crumbled the citizens' trust in the system. After obtaining permission for a 40ft billboard, how was a 120 ft billboard built in the area is the biggest question of the hour. FPJ questions who does the due diligence for such illegal tasks to be performed. At the Free Press Journal, we are livid and we are seeking answers.

FPJ appeals to Mumbaikars to join our campaign in order to pull down all the illegal hoardings across the city. If you spot any, send photos with location details to fpjreaderreporter@gmail.com or tag @fpjindia using #RemoveKillerHoardings on X.