 Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes 11.39 Kg Smuggled Gold & Cigarettes Worth ₹7.16 Crore In 27 Cases
Gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude Jewellery, Rhodium Plated Payal and Gold bars in an ingenious way inside the baggage, in the rectum, under the burqa and on the body of pax.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Mumbai: During 13 – 16 May, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 11.39 Kg Gold & Cigarettes valued at Rs. 7.16 Cr across 27 cases. Gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude Jewellery, Rhodium Plated Payal and Gold bars in an ingenious way inside the baggage, in the rectum, under the burqa and on the body of pax. Three pax were arrested.

•​One Foreign National, travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Mumbai was intercepted and found carrying 22KT Crude Gold Kada(01pc), Chain(01pc), Pendant(01pc), Ring(02pcs) having net weight 1093.00 grams concealed on the body of pax. Pax was arrested.

•​Two Indian Nationals, travelling from Jeddah to Mumbai were intercepted and found carrying 24KT Crude Gold Bangles (16) having net weight 999.000 grams was found concealed on the body of pax. Both the pax were arrested.

•​Two Foreign Nationals, travelling from Nairobi to Mumbai were intercepted and found carrying 24KT Gold Melted Bars (07) having total Net weight of 523.00 grams concealed in the pocket of burqa and Jacket worn by the passenger.

•​Twenty-Two Indian Nationals travelling from Dubai (10), Abu Dhabi (03), Jeddah (01), Cairo (01), Doha (01), Hongkong (01), Kuala Lumpur (01), Kuwait (03) and Muscat (01) were intercepted and found carrying 8575 grams gold concealed, inside undergarments, under the burqa, in the pocket of Jeans, in the rectum and on the body of pax.​

•​One Indian National travelling from Abu Dhabi was intercepted and found carrying 24KT Gold Dust in wax (01 Pc) having net weight 197.000 grams and 12860 Sticks of Gold Flake Cigarettes with pictorial warning was found concealed inside the rectum and checked-in baggage respectively.

