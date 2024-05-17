Mira- Bhayandar: Police Arrests 2 Including Thief Who Broke Into Mobile Shop Robbing High- End Phones | | Representational Image

Mumbai: The crime detection team attached to the Bhayandar police station have arrested two people including the thief who broke into a mobile store and decamped with electronic items including high-end mobile phones, blue-tooth devices and smart watches worth more than Rs.2.61 lakh.

According to the police, the break-in was reported from a mobile store located in the Khau-Galli area of Bhayandar (west) in the night between 26 April and 27 April morning. Notably, the thief had gained access by brazenly breaking the rear wall of the store. The crime detection team started investigations by inspecting the scene of crime.

Upon analysis of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the vicinity and possible getaway routes, the team noticed a suspect in one of the feeds. The cops collected images and circulated them among informers.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the thief identified as- Tapas Jugalchand Urvi alias Tyson (42) from a pavement in the Duncan Road area of Mumbai. During investigations, the police learnt that Tyson had sold off some of the old phones and smart watches in “Chor Bazaar” and handed over the new mobile phones to his accomplice-Abdul Rahim Shaikh who in turn couriered them to his brother in Kolkata.

The team recovered 35 phones and 7 smart watches collectively valued at Rs. 2.32 lakh. The duo who were booked under sections 380 (theft), 454 (lurking trespass/house breaking), 457 (lurking trespass/house breaking by night) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC have been sent to judicial custody. PSI Prasad Gowle is conducting further investigations.