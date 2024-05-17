Mira-Bhayandar: Civic Body Fines 9 Contractors Around ₹10 Lakh For Compromising On Quality Of Roads |

Mumbai: Sending out a strong message, the public works department (PWD) in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has imposed fines collectively amounting around Rs.10 lakh on nine private contractors for compromising on quality in various ongoing developmental works in the twin-city.

Apart from regular inspections by engineers, municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar has been personally monitoring the quality of work by conducting random checks before approving the bills raised by private contractors.

“The commissioner has issued standing instructions to check the quality and measurements of construction work. We have imposed fines amounting Rs.10 lakh on nine contractors for anomalies and lack of safety measures which were spotted in the construction of pavements and drains across the twin-city.” confirmed city engineer-Deepak Khambit.

The contractors have been asked to take steps to ensure the work is done efficiently. The civic administration has also warned that if the contractors failed to mend ways, their contract will not only be terminated, but the company will be liable to face permanent blacklisting.

It has come to light that contractors involved in the construction of cement-concrete (CC) roads have failed to install enough barricades and warning signages on road work sites, jeopardising the safety of motorists and pedestrians. Despite the set of conditions in place related to quality, deadline and safety, contractors tend to flout the tender norms in many areas with brazen impunity.