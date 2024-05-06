 VIDEO: Nair Hospital Staffer Dies After Jumping Off 15th Floor Of Building In Mumbai's Agripada
Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 08:47 PM IST
Screenshot of the video showing man jumping to death in Mumbai's Agripada | X

Mumbai: In a disturbing incident, a 43-year-old man who worked at Nair Hospital died by suicide after jumping from the 15th floor of his residential building. The building falls under the jurisdiction of Agripada Police station.

A video of the incident surfaced which showed the man jumping off from the 15th floor of the building.

It looks like the video was shot from the opposite building. A woman can be heard screaming as soon as the man jumps off the terrace. The man was already standing at the edge of the terrace when the video was shot.

Disclaimer: Below video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion advised.

More details awaited.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

