Thane: Afternoon water supply from Dhobighat reservoir will be closed from 15 to 21 July

Thane: In order to improve the evening water supply from Dhobighat reservoir in Kopri area, the afternoon daily water supply will be stopped for seven days on trial basis. The Thane Municipal Corporation(TMC) has appealed to the Thanekars to take note of it.

The water supply department has been continuously receiving complaints about insufficient and low-pressure water supply in the daily evening water distribution system from the Dhobighat reservoir in the Kopri area of ​​Naupada-Kopri in Thane.

TMC additional commissioner Sandeep Salvi said, "It was observed that due to half an hour of water distribution in the afternoon, there is stress on the distribution system in the evening and also the water reservoir is less filled. So, in order to improve the evening distribution, it is necessary to stop the afternoon water distribution for a few days and verify the evening distribution system. Accordingly, it has been decided to stop the afternoon water supply for 7 days on an experimental basis."

Malvi further added, "The daily water distribution in the morning and evening session from Dhobighat reservoir will continue as usual while the afternoon distribution will be stopped from July 15 to July 21 on an experimental basis, the afternoon daily water distribution from the Dhobighat reservoir is being stopped on an experimental basis. We have appealed to residents to take note of it and conserve the water."

